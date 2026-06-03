Zelensky discussed with Norwegian Prime Minister strengthening Ukrainian air defense and ballistic protection of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the “Telegram“ application that he had a telephone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, in which they discussed air defense supplies and the development of a ballistic missile defense system, Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

“We discussed air defense supplies - Norway is ready to help, thank you! We are also working to ensure that Europe has its own ballistic capabilities. We must fully fulfill this common task and ensure that Europe has its own system strong enough to counter ballistic threats,“ Zelensky said after the conversation.

He added that when Europe is protected from ballistic missiles, this will increase the confidence of all Europeans.

“We are also preparing for meetings in the near future - there will be special formats of our work“, the Ukrainian president added.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the Norwegian Prime Minister for his support and condolences for the victims of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of June 2.

According to him, 23 people were killed and 151 were injured in the attack.

On May 6, Norway announced that it was allocating 2.8 billion Norwegian kroner (about $300 million) in support of Ukraine under the initiative of NATO for Ukraine's Priority Needs (PURL), Ukrinform recalls.