Grossi welcomes UAE nuclear program, calls for protection of nuclear facilities

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has welcomed the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) experience in developing a peaceful nuclear energy program based on high standards of safety, transparency and international cooperation, the UAE's state news agency UAM reported, BTA reports.

He stressed the importance of continued cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety and security, as well as to support the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Grossi made the remarks during an official visit to the UAE, which included a visit to the Barakah NPP. He was accompanied by Hamad Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Governors of the UAE Federal Agency for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

During the visit, Grossi toured the plant's facilities, including simulator training systems, and met with specialists.

He stressed the key role of nuclear energy in energy security and in meeting the growing demand for electricity, especially due to the development of heavy industry, data centers and artificial intelligence applications.

„Nuclear energy facilities are the cornerstone of a sustainable energy system that supports the progress and prosperity of societies. Any threat or attack against these facilities is of serious concern to the international community due to the potential consequences for nuclear safety and the global economy," Grossi said.

He added that such facilities must remain protected and isolated from conflict, in accordance with international law and safety standards.

Grossi described the attacks on the Baraka nuclear power plant as a serious violation of international norms and a direct threat to regional security, as well as critical civilian infrastructure.

He called for strengthening international efforts to maintain the highest safety standards in nuclear energy and for closer cooperation between states and international organizations.