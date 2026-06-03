Greece demands Ukraine explain sea drone found off Lefkada island

Greece has handed over an official diplomatic demarche to Ukraine in connection with a sea drone loaded with explosives that was found earlier this month on a rocky stretch of the western Greek coast. This was reported by the online edition of “Kathimerini“, citing information from Greek Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lana Zohiou, BTA reports.

According to the publication, the Greek authorities took diplomatic action after the military completed the initial analysis of the discovered drone. Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has already informed the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas about the results of the inspection.

The topic was also discussed during the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Limassol, where Gerapetritis held a conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered on May 7 by local fishermen near Lefkada and was subsequently handed over to the Greek military for examination.

According to information from “Kathimerini“ There are suggestions that the drone may be linked to a series of maritime attacks carried out in recent months against vessels that, according to available data, were linked to Russian oil exports.

The case has sparked interest among Greek authorities, as the discovery of such a device on the territory of a European Union member state raises questions about both security in the region and the possible consequences of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.