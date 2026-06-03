Zelensky: Ukraine is no longer a priority for the US, Iran comes first

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that ending the war in Ukraine is no longer a top priority for the United States, as Washington's attention is mainly focused on the situation with Iran, Ukrinform reported, BTA reports.

„We are in contact with the American side regarding our negotiations. We are expecting the arrival of the negotiating team, but in my opinion this is taking too long. Unfortunately, we are not in the spotlight today. In my opinion, Iran is the number one issue for the US, and only then comes the issue of Ukraine. Unfortunately, we are in the queue when it comes to these wars“, Zelensky said.

He stressed that for Kiev the most important task remains to end the war and that Ukraine cannot wait until the remaining international conflicts are resolved.

The Ukrainian president once again expressed readiness for negotiations in any format, including a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, the most fair format would include not only Ukraine and Russia, but also the United States and European countries.

“I truly believe that the United States is the strongest factor that can force Putin to end the war. That's why I've always said that the best option for us is for Washington to join the negotiations, as well as Europe," Zelensky said.

He added that thanks to developments on the battlefield and diplomatic pressure on Moscow, Ukraine is now in a position to participate in peace talks "on an equal footing with the Russians."

Earlier, the head of the presidential administration, Kirill Budanov, said that a US delegation for negotiations, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is expected in Kiev in the near future.