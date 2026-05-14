Pentagon: Iranian military no longer poses a threat to our allies in the Middle East

The US bombings have led to a drastic reduction in Iran's ability to threaten neighboring countries and US interests, and Tehran's defense industry has been weakened by about 90%. This was stated on Thursday by the head of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, during a Senate hearing, quoted by "Reuters".

Cooper emphasized the tactical results of the military campaign against Iran, which he led, and said that the US actions have significantly limited the danger that Tehran poses to the Middle East.

"The Iranian threat has been significantly weakened, and they no longer pose a threat to regional partners or to the United States in the way that they could before — in all areas," Cooper said. "They have significantly degraded."

The admiral declined to comment directly on publications by "Reuters" and other media outlets, according to which Iran has retained a significant capacity of missiles and drones stored in underground facilities. The information cites US intelligence sources.

According to Cooper, Iran is no longer able to deliver weapons and resources to its main allies in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Hamas in Gaza.

"These routes and methods of transfer have been disrupted," he said.