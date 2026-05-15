21 killed in Russian shelling of residential building in Kiev, 57 injured

The number of victims of the massive Russian shelling of Kiev has increased.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 21 people, including three children, died as a result of the Russian strike on Kiev on the night of May 14.

Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and search for people in a house in the Darnytskyi district without interruption.

Psychologists and three dog teams are working at the scene of the incident, where 170 rescuers and 51 pieces of equipment are deployed.

According to the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, 57 people have been injured. Currently, 27 of them are hospitalized in Kiev hospitals.

As reported by UNIAN, a Russian attack in Kiev destroyed the entrance to a multi-storey building in the Darnytskyi district.