Iranian submarines could pose a serious threat to US aircraft carriers

Iranian submarines could pose a real threat to US aircraft carriers in the Strait of Hormuz area after the Iranian Navy announced that it had deployed its light attack submarines for operations in the strategic waterway, Focus reports.

This is mainly about the “Ghadir“ class submarines, developed based on North Korean technology and manufactured under license in Iran. According to an analysis by the specialized publication “Military Watch“, these small diesel-electric submarines can prove particularly difficult to detect and cause serious damage to significantly larger and more technologically advanced warships.

Simulations and naval exercises in recent decades have shown that submarines of this type often manage to avoid detection by using tactics for concealment on the seabed and taking advantage of the low noise level when moving.

A telling example is the Australian submarines of the “Collins“ class, which are also diesel-electric and have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to penetrate American anti-submarine defenses.

During the “Rimpac 2000“ exercises, an Australian submarine managed to simulate “sink“ two American nuclear submarines and to come dangerously close to the aircraft carrier “Abraham Lincoln“, even though American forces knew it was in the area.

In 2001, during Operation “Tandem Thrust“, a submarine of the same class successfully simulated the destruction of two American landing ships. A year later, another Australian submarine “pursued and destroyed“ the American nuclear submarine “Olympia“ during exercises off Hawaii.

In 2003, “Collins“ again achieved impressive results, simulating the destruction of two nuclear submarines and an American aircraft carrier.

Military analysts note that the experience of the US Navy in exercises against diesel-electric submarines shows that Iranian submarines of the “Ghadir“ class can pose a serious threat to American ships in the Persian Gulf.

Among the potential targets are aircraft carriers, landing ships and nuclear attack submarines. The Strait of Hormuz is particularly vulnerable, where narrow waters and complex conditions make it significantly more difficult to detect small and quiet submarines.