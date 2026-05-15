Russian troops pushed Ukrainian forces out of two villages in Ukraine; the two sides exchanged the bodies of nearly 600

Russian troops have pushed Ukrainian forces out of two more villages in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions, RIA Novosti reported today, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

These are the villages of Chaykivka in the northern Kharkiv region and Charivne in the southeastern Zaporizhia region, RIA said.

Reuters notes that the reports from the front cannot be independently confirmed.

The two sides also exchanged the bodies of nearly 600 dead soldiers, with Moscow receiving 41 bodies and Ukraine - 526.

Earlier today it was reported that the countries also exchanged 205 prisoners of war today.