Putin signed! Moscow simplifies the process of obtaining Russian citizenship in Transnistria

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree simplifying the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for residents of Transnistria. The corresponding document was published on the portal of legal acts, Interfax reports.

"It is established that foreign citizens and stateless persons who have reached the age of 18, have legal capacity and are permanently residing in Transnistria as of the date of entry into force of this decree have the right to apply for Russian citizenship in accordance with Part 9 of Article 16 of Federal Law No. 138-FZ of April 28, 2023 "On Citizenship of the Russian Federation", without complying with the requirements of paragraphs 1-3 of Part 1 of Article 15 of the said Federal Law", the document says.

The decree was adopted "in order to protect the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, guided by the generally recognized principles and norms of international law, in accordance with Part 3 of Article 14 and Clause 4 of Part 1 of Article 28 of Federal Law No. 138-FZ of April 28, 2023 "On Citizenship of the Russian Federation".

An application for Russian citizenship is submitted to a diplomatic mission or consular office of the Russian Federation, a list of which is maintained and updated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Transnistria seceded from Moldova in 1990 and was supported by Russia for more than three decades.