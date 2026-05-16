Why are so many young people considering leaving Germany

One in five Germans between the ages of 14 and 29 is actively considering moving to another country. What are the reasons for this attitude?

More and more Germans between the ages of 14 and 29 are saying they are actively planning to leave their homeland. In a recent survey of young people in Germany, nearly 21% of those surveyed said they had plans to leave the country in search of a better life elsewhere. And around 40% say they could imagine moving abroad in the long term.

Young people's concerns

Respondents are concerned about economic security in Germany, which has been stagnant for two years. Rising housing costs, poor career prospects in the face of artificial intelligence and growing financial challenges are putting young people at a serious disadvantage.

"The results of the survey show in a dramatic way how strongly the pressures of recent years are affecting young people - in the form of stress, exhaustion and a growing sense of lack of prospects," said the head of the survey, Simon Schnetzer.

And something else that is indicative of Generation Z: many of its members are lurching towards political extremes. According to data from the German public broadcaster ARD, in the recent state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, 21% of voters under the age of 25 voted for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), while the Left Party received 19% of the vote in this age group. At the same time, it is the rise of far-right parties and the increasingly polarized political landscape in the country that is making many young people consider leaving Germany.

Riff, a master's student in the Social and Cultural Studies program at Humboldt University in Berlin, says the following in this regard: "I think every one of my friends is thinking about it - especially if you are the subject of racial discrimination, if you belong to a minority in some way. I am increasingly concerned, especially since many of the jobs in the cultural sector that work for democratization are being cut. I think fascism is gaining strength."

Reif is worried about the rise of the far-right AfD party, but she is also concerned about some concessions made by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats and their coalition partners to voters on the right. "They are already taking some steps that the AfD promised, which worries me a lot," says Reif. The young woman has not yet decided which country she wants to move to. "I know it's not easy to emigrate," she says.

The survey also shows something else: mental health in Germany seems to be getting worse. According to the results, the number of young people with such problems has reached a new record - 29 percent. The trend is most pronounced among young women (34%), students (32%) and unemployed youth (42%). Many respondents said they are increasingly turning to AI-assisted consulting services to help them deal with personal problems.

This may be why the idea of moving to another place seems appealing to many young people.

"Last year I was in Tokyo for three months for my studies and I really liked it. So I'm thinking about moving there next year," says Frederik, a 29-year-old law student from Hamburg. The young man emphasizes that it's not about the money, as Germany offers good market conditions for young lawyers. "I really liked the different way of life. It was a bit calmer, a bit cleaner. Otherwise, I can imagine living in Vienna, London or Paris," the student adds.

Where are young Germans heading?

Germany remains the third largest economy in the world by nominal GDP - after the US and China. So where are these young Germans heading?

According to a 2024 study by the German Statistical Office, Switzerland is the most preferred destination, followed by Austria. The Austrian capital Vienna consistently ranks among the best cities to live in the world - thanks to its reliable public services and high quality of life. In the 2024 Mercer ranking, the city ranks second in the world, ahead of only Zurich. This list also includes cities in the US, Spain and France.

Kaspar Ten Haaf is studying Latin and music and wants to become a teacher. He told DW that he identifies with other young people who feel drawn to countries like Austria and Switzerland. He claims that people with an immigrant background "no longer feel welcome, as parties like the AfD are getting stronger." In addition, inequality between social classes is increasing, which is becoming an increasingly serious problem in Germany, the student believes.

"In Germany, there is a huge gap between the rich and the poor. We impose a lot of taxes on ordinary workers, but not on the wealth that people inherit from their rich parents," Kaspar also says. However, he has no plans to leave Germany for now - he plans to stay in the country after graduating.