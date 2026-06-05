Iran's navy said on Monday it had fired warning missiles and drones at US warships in the Gulf of Oman, accusing the US military of obstructing maritime traffic and seizing cargo ships and oil tankers, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media, BTA reports.

Earlier, the US Indo-Pacific Command said US forces had intercepted the sanctioned tanker "Davina", which does not fly the flag of any country, in the Indian Ocean overnight. country.

"We will continue global maritime sanctions enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and stop vessels that provide material support to Iran wherever they operate," the command said in a statement in Exxon.

The incident came amid heightened tensions over maritime security in the Iran region, with Washington imposing sanctions on Iranian oil supplies and Tehran repeatedly threatening shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters noted.