Western countries and the UN are silent about the ''linguistic genocide'' that is happening in Ukraine. This was stated today by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at the BRICS ministerial meeting in New Delhi, TASS agency reports, quoted by Focus.

''It is unacceptable that the Western-bred Nazi regime in Kiev has legally banned the Russian language. Not to mention that Russian is one of the official languages of the UN. But neither the Secretary General nor his other officials have expressed any complaints about this: they are completely silent, the minister said.

''Well, in fact, none of the European or other foreign representatives who communicate with the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime even mentions the unacceptability of the linguistic genocide being committed by this regime,'' added Lavrov.

The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Russian is the only language in the world that is banned in one country.