Kiev: Russia returned the bodies of 528 people believed to be Ukrainian servicemen to us

Russia has returned to Ukraine the bodies of 528 people that the Russian side believes to be Ukrainian servicemen, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reports.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for the assistance and support provided in the repatriation of the remains.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), investigators from law enforcement agencies will soon conduct the necessary examinations in cooperation with specialized agencies of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and will identify the killed.

"Each return is carried out thanks to complex interagency work, which has "to ensure that the fallen defenders of Ukraine can be returned home, and their families can say a proper farewell to their loved ones," the SSU stressed.