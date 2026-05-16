No injuries! Drone hits building in Turkish Black Sea city of Samsun

A drone has hit a building in the Turkish Black Sea city of Samsun, Turkey Today reported.

It crashed into a building in the "Kazim Karabekir" neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. this morning. At least three buildings were damaged in the impact.

The incident caused brief panic among residents who initially mistook the impact for a gas explosion. No injuries were reported.

Police, fire and emergency teams were dispatched to the scene following reports from residents.

Employees secured the area and collected the scattered components of the drone. According to the description, the device weighs about 25 kilograms with a wingspan of approximately 1 meter and a separate tail section, corresponding to the profile of a small fixed-wing reconnaissance drone.

On one of the drone components is the inscription "2427 02". The pieces were transported for technical examination.

Investigators said that the ownership of the drone and the cause of the crash will be established after the technical examination.