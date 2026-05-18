The Economist: Russia suffers heavy losses, its offensive in Ukraine has stopped

The war between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to end anytime soon, despite two brief ceasefires in recent months. This is stated by The Economist, noting that despite the lack of a significant reduction in the intensity of fighting, the dynamics on the front are gradually changing, Focus reports.

The publication emphasizes that Russian losses remain extremely high, while the spring offensive of the Russian forces has completely stopped.

According to the media analysis, this year Russia has suffered limited but significant territorial losses for the first time since October 2023.

Journalists estimate that as of May 12, between 280,000 and 518,000 Russian servicemen have died in the war, and the total number of victims, including the wounded, reaches between 1.1 and 1.5 million people. This means that about 3% of Russia's pre-war male population has been killed or wounded, the publication says.

According to the analysis, these serious losses are accumulating against a background of minimal territorial gains. At the same time, the battlefield is becoming increasingly fragmented, with Ukrainian drones increasingly hitting targets deep behind the front line, making it difficult for Russian units to move.

Some estimates still point to slow progress by Russian forces, but The Economist notes that they have captured about 220 sq km, or just 0.04% of Ukraine's territory this year.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces have managed to regain approximately 189 sq km of territory, which, according to the analysis, could be a sign of a slowdown in the Russian offensive and a potential turning point in the conflict.