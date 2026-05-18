Greenland Prime Minister Warns: Donald Trump Has Not Given Up on Our Island

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Friedrich Nielsen said there were no signs of a change in American ambitions regarding control of the island after a meeting with the US President's envoy Jeff Landry, writes "The Guardian".

Nielsen described the talks as "constructive", but stressed that she did not see a change in Washington's position.

"We have clearly reiterated that the people of Greenland are not for sale and that Greenlanders have the right to self-determination. This is not negotiable," he said.

Greenland's Foreign Minister Mute B. Egede also commented that the US had not given up on its intentions to acquire the island.

"We have our red line. The American starting position has not changed either," Egede told reporters.

According to Nielsen, meetings with the US will continue, but closer cooperation will only be possible if Washington respects Greenland's sovereignty and "red lines".

Jeff Landry, who is the governor of Louisiana, arrived in Iceland to participate in the "Future Greenland" business conference. According to "Reuters" he was not officially invited, but the forum was open to all interested participants.