Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukrainian strikes forced Russia to cut oil refining by at least 10%

Volodymyr Zelensky said that oil refining in Russia has decreased by at least 10% in recent months due to Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, the BBC reports

In a post on Telegram, the Ukrainian president cited data from Ukrainian foreign intelligence, according to which the Russian oil industry is experiencing serious difficulties.

According to information from "Reuters", several Russian refineries have suspended operations after Ukrainian attacks. These include the Perm refinery after an attack on May 7, the Tuapse refinery after an attack on April 16, as well as the enterprises in Syzran and Novokuybyshevsk after attacks on April 18.

The Kirishi refinery stopped working in late March, and the NORSI enterprise in Nizhny Novgorod - on April 5.

According to calculations by "Reuters" as a result of the Ukrainian attacks from January to May, oil processing at 16 Russian refineries decreased by about 700,000 barrels per day compared to last year. The International Energy Agency also reports a decrease of about 460,000 barrels per day in April compared to 2025.

Zelensky also said that Russia is starting to shut down active oil wells. According to him, a Russian oil company was forced to close about 400 wells.

"Given the specifics of the Russian oil production system, these are significant losses, since restarting wells in Russia is significantly more complicated than in other oil-producing countries," the Ukrainian president said.

He also commented on the state of the Russian banking sector, citing Ukrainian intelligence data, according to which 11 financial institutions are preparing for complete liquidation, and another eight banks have accumulated critical problems that cannot be solved without external assistance.