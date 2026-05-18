Cuba Warns Trump: Any Attack on Us Will Lead to a Bloodbath

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned that any US military action against his country would lead to a "bloodbath" with unpredictable consequences for regional peace and stability, reports "Reuters".

"Cuba does not pose a threat", he stressed on the social network X.

Diaz-Canel made his statement after Axios, citing classified intelligence, reported yesterday that Cuba had acquired more than 300 combat drones and was discussing plans to use them to attack the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, US warships and Key West, Florida.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez pointed out that Cuba, "like every nation in the world", has the right to legitimate self-defense against external aggression under the UN Charter and international law. He pointed out that those who seek to attack Cuba are using false pretexts to justify their actions.

Cuba, a communist enemy of Washington for generations, has been under increasing pressure since the United States cut off its energy supplies following the arrest of the president of then-ally Venezuela in January. In recent weeks, fuel has run out and electricity is often available for only one or two hours a day.

Tensions between the two countries have risen sharply in recent days.

Last week, U.S. Justice Department sources said that prosecutors planned to indict former Cuban leader Raul Castro for the 1996 downing of two planes from Cuba operated by the aid group Brothers in Aid.

Such an indictment against the 94-year-old Castro would mark a major escalation of pressure on Cuba by the Trump administration, which has described the island's government as corrupt and incompetent and is demanding change.