US issues new 30-day license for temporary access to Russian oil transported by sea

US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant said that Washington is issuing a 30-day general license to provide temporary access to Russian oil blocked at sea, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“This extension will provide additional flexibility and we will work with these countries to provide specific licenses if necessary“, Besant wrote on the social network X (X).

A few days ago, Washington did not extend the derogation that had previously allowed countries such as India to buy Russian oil transported by sea.

He said the general license is intended to help stabilize the physical crude oil market and ensure that supplies reach the most energy-vulnerable countries.

The previous extension was part of a broader package of measures by the Trump administration to rein in global energy prices amid the Iran war. They included using resources from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, temporarily easing restrictions under the so-called Jones Act on shipping, and supporting a temporary suspension of the federal gasoline tax.

However, fuel prices in the United States remain high. According to Reuters, gasoline in the country currently costs about $4.50 a gallon (3.78 liters) - the highest level since 2022. International and U.S. oil prices have hovered around or above $100 a barrel since the conflict began on February 28.