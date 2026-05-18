Lebanese President Promises: I Will Do the Impossible to Stop the War with Israel

The Lebanese president today promised that he would do the “impossible” to stop the war with Israel, which continues with its air strikes despite the ceasefire and planned new talks in Washington, at which the pro-Iranian Islamist movement “Hezbollah” opposes, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

“My duty and my responsibility is to do the impossible to stop the war against Lebanon and its people”, said Joseph Aoun.

He pointed out that the talks between Lebanon and Israel aim, in particular, at the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the return of displaced people.

Following talks on Friday between the two countries, which do not maintain diplomatic relations, the US announced a 45-day extension of the ceasefire, which was due to expire on Sunday. The US State Department announced that it will organize a new round of talks on June 2 and 3.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel today continued its strikes on several cities in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese national news agency NNA reported.

The Israeli army called for the evacuation of three cities in the Tyre and Nabatieh regions.

Israeli airstrikes on Baalbek in the eastern part of the country yesterday killed seven people, including the head of the Palestinian “Islamic Jihad” - an allied group of “Hezbollah”.

The Lebanese movement, which rejects direct talks between Lebanon and its arch-enemy, confirmed today that it had directed a combat drone against northern Israel.

“In response to Israel's violation of the ceasefire”, “Hezbollah” attacked part of the “Iron Dome” - the Israeli air defense system” - at a military camp “with the help of a combat drone”, the pro-Iranian Islamist movement said in a statement.