British Prime Minister: I will not resign

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that his time as leader of the country was not up and that he would not resign, nor would he set a period for his withdrawal from office, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Following the heavy defeat in local elections for the Labour Party, whose leader Starmer is, resignations have flooded the British government, the latest of which was that of Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Starmer was urged to schedule his resignation by a number of leading members of the government, including Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, as well as the Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Yvette Cooper.

Meanwhile, his The Labour Party has allowed Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to stand as an MP in the by-election, which would clear the way for him to replace Starmer as party leader, Reuters notes.