Iran publishes map of the area of the Strait of Hormuz that it controls

Iran's Persian Gulf Security Agency (PGSA), which regulates passage through the Strait of Hormuz, has published a map of the maritime zone controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has defined its jurisdiction over the Strait of Hormuz as follows: a line between Kuh-e Mubarak in Iran and the southern part of Fujairah in the UAE, and a line connecting Qeshm Island in Iran with Umm al-Quwain in the UAE on the western side“, the agency said.

It is noted that the passage of vessels through the Iranian-controlled territory is strictly permitted with the permission of the PGSA.

Positions of paramilitary groups opposing the Tehran government were hit by missile fire near the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, Al-Hadath TV reported.

According to the channel, “a camp of Iranian opposition groups in the city of Jeznikan, located north of the Iraqi city of Erbil, was attacked by several missiles from Iranian territory“. There are no reports of any casualties in the attack yet.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Pakistani Army, Asim Munir, will arrive in Tehran to deliver a message to Iranian representatives regarding the negotiation process to resolve the situation in the Persian Gulf.

This was announced by Fida Hussain Maliki, a member of the National Security Committee of the Islamic Republic's parliament.

“Pakistani Army Chief of Staff [Asim] Munir is arriving in Tehran today to deliver a special message to Iranian officials,“ the Iranian lawmaker was quoted as saying by Al Mayadeen TV. Details of the message were not disclosed.

On May 18, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, representing the country mediating the dialogue between Iran and the United States, concluded his visit to Tehran, where he spent several days discussing Iran's position with senior government officials. His last meeting before leaving for Islamabad was with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to Al Arabiya TV, Naqvi “has briefed all interested parties“ about the results of his talks in Iran.