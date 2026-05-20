German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said today that Berlin has not yet received any binding plans from the Trump administration regarding the withdrawal of US troops from Germany, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"There is still no really reliable confirmation of this", the minister said after a meeting of the parliamentary defense committee in Berlin.

What Germany has heard, he said, is that the number of US brigades deployed in Europe could be reduced by one formation.

"To what extent this will affect the troops stationed in Germany remains to be seen," Pistorius added.

A day earlier, US Gen. and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Alexis Grinkevich confirmed that the United States will not deploy long-range weapons in Germany for the time being.

The previously planned deployment of a so-called long-range artillery battalion will not take place, said Grinkevich, who also commands US forces in Europe.

The general also said that President Donald Trump's announced withdrawal of about 5,000 US troops from Europe would mainly involve the return of one combat brigade to the United States.

Asked if further adjustments were expected in terms of the number of US troops in Europe, Grinkevich said he did not expect any new announcements about this in the short term.

According to the US Department of Defense Personnel Data Center, more than 37,000 US troops are deployed in Germany on active duty.