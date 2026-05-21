After Castro Charges: US Carrier Strike Group Enters Caribbean Sea

An aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Nimitz, the oldest US aircraft carrier, has arrived in the Caribbean Sea, the US Southern Command announced.

“Welcome to the Caribbean, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group“, said X.

It is accompanied by the destroyer USS Gridley and a refueling ship.

The US has already accused Raul Castro, one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, of killing four people, destroying two planes and plotting to assassinate American citizens. The charges stem from a 1996 incident in which the Cuban Air Force shot down two planes belonging to the Miami-based exile group Brothers in Aid.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Paria called the accusations against Castro a "farce." Speaking to reporters, U.S. President Donald Trump declined to say whether he was prepared to order a military operation in Cuba similar to the one the United States has previously carried out in Venezuela.

"I don't want to say that," Trump said at Andrews Air Force Base.

He noted that Washington's further actions against Havana would not be anything particularly large-scale. "This is not going to be the biggest thing we've ever done," the US leader said, returning to the US capital after a trip to Groton, Connecticut.

He was also asked how long the US trade embargo against Cuba would remain in place. "We'll see. We'll announce that fairly soon," the president replied. He did not specify whether he was referring to the possibility of lifting the US embargo against Cuba.

"No. There will be no escalation. I don't think that's necessary. Cuba is falling apart, there's chaos there. And it's like they've lost control. They really have lost control of Cuba," the US leader said, referring to the Cuban authorities.