US will not ease sanctions on Iran, gives Tehran a few days for agreement before resuming strikes

US President Donald Trump said that Washington has no plans to ease sanctions on Tehran until a bilateral agreement is reached.

“I will not make any concessions until they sign a deal“, he told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington. “No, we have not proposed anything”, Trump added.

On May 18, the Tasnim news agency, citing a source, reported that the US had agreed to suspend sanctions on Iranian oil during talks with Iran.

Trump said that the US was willing to wait a few more days for an agreement with Iran before resuming strikes on the country.

“If we don't get the right answers, things will happen very quickly“, he said, referring to the resumption of strikes on Iran if Tehran does not comply with US demands.

“We are fully prepared to act“, the US leader stressed. “We have to get the right answers. They have to be 100% good answers. And if we do, we will save a lot of time, energy and, most importantly, lives.

“It could take a few days“, he said when asked how long the US was prepared to wait for these agreements to be reached.

On May 18, the US leader announced that he had decided to postpone the resumption of military action against Iran at the request of Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, citing the possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran. On May 19 May he said the United States is ready to give diplomacy a chance in the Iran conflict until early next week, postponing the resumption of hostilities until then.

The next round of talks to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran could be held by early June, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.

According to their information, the meeting will be held "in Islamabad after the end of the Hajj season." The main pilgrimages to Islam's holiest sites in 2026 fall between May 25 and 29. The sources also reported that "the final text of the agreement between Washington and Tehran is currently being worked on." Pakistani Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir may visit Iran on Friday to "announce the final version of the agreement."