Vladimir Putin: Six killed in Ukrainian terrorist attack on student dormitory in Luhansk region

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as a "terrorist act" the Ukrainian attack on a student dormitory in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, which killed several people, as a "terrorist act," DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Putin, who addressed graduates of the "Time of Heroes" state educational program in Moscow, said that at least six people were killed, 39 were injured, and 15 are missing.

"There are no military, intelligence or similar facilities near the dormitory," Putin stressed. "No one can claim that the building was hit by mistake", he added.

According to Russian authorities, the building of the Starobelsk Vocational College of the Luhansk Pedagogical University was hit last night by a Ukrainian drone.

The Russian president also indicated that he had given instructions to the Defense Ministry to prepare an appropriate response.

He promised that support would be provided to the relatives of the dead and injured.

According to Russian data, 86 teenagers aged between 14 and 18 were in the dormitory at the time of the attack.