US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard Resigns

Tulsi Gabbard has resigned as US Director of National Intelligence, Reuters reported, citing Fox News, BTA reports.

She thus becomes the fourth senior woman in US President Donald Trump's administration to leave her post in the past three months.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer resigned late last month following allegations of abuse in her department.

Christie Noam was fired as Homeland Security Secretary in March, and Pam Bondi left her posts as Attorney General and Attorney General less than a month later, Reuters recalls.

Unfortunately, Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the administration on June 30, US President Donald Trump said today, quoted by Reuters.

Thus he confirmed Gabbard's resignation as director of national intelligence.

Trump announced that the position will be filled by first deputy director Aaron Lucas.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Gabbard had resigned, citing Fox News.

She becomes the fourth senior woman in the Trump administration to leave her post in the past three months.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer resigned late last month following allegations of abuse in her department.

Christy Noam was fired as Homeland Security Secretary in March, and Pam Bondi resigned from her position as justice minister and attorney general less than a month later, Reuters recalls.