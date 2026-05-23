Wall Street Journal: Trump Delays New Strikes on Iran, Gives Diplomacy a Chance

US President Donald Trump has decided to delay new strikes on Iran for now to give diplomacy a chance, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

„President Trump met with top national security officials Friday morning to discuss next steps on Iran. The president made no formal decision but told aides he wanted to give the diplomatic process more time to achieve results“, the article said.

However, according to CBS and Axios, the White House occupant is seriously considering new strikes on Iran, and US officials and military officials have already begun to cancel plans for the long weekend before Memorial Day. Meanwhile, on Friday, Trump himself announced that he would not be able to attend his son's wedding in the Bahamas due to urgent state matters in the capital.

The Fars news agency reported on Monday that Washington had set five conditions in response to the peace proposal. All of them contradict Iran's demands.

The White House has consistently rejected the peace proposals, which include demands for a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, the lifting of sanctions, the release of funds, reparations for damages, and recognition of Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Washington stressed that the ceasefire between the parties is underway and that successful negotiations are underway.