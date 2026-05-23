Senators urge Pentagon to speed up Ukraine aid

US senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties opposed the US Department of War's delay in sending $600 million in aid to Ukraine and other allies in Eastern Europe.

According to the Associated Press, on Friday they sent a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, urging him to release the funds.

Tensions between Congress and the Trump administration have increased in recent weeks, with lawmakers from both parties demanding clarification on the fate of $400 million in aid to Ukraine and another $200 million for defense programs in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. These funds were allocated by Congress last year.

It is significant that even Republicans are expressing dissatisfaction as the Trump administration distances itself from Ukraine and other European allies.

The Democratic proposal to impose massive sanctions on Russia and provide $ 1 billion in military aid to Ukraine is also gaining support in the House of Representatives.

"Although this aid package has little chance of becoming law, it strengthens new momentum among lawmakers in support of Ukraine's military efforts," the publication writes.

The US State Department earlier approved the sale of Hawk missile system support equipment and related equipment to foreign military companies worth $ 108.1 million to Ukraine.