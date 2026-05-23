Ukrainian drones attacked Novorossiysk, oil base on fire, injured in city

A fire broke out at an oil base in Novorossiysk due to falling debris from a drone, the Kuban Emergency Response Center reported.

“There were no casualties. Several technical and administrative buildings caught fire. Fragments of a drone also fell on the territory of the fuel terminal“, the report said.

Emergency and special services are working at the scene of the incident, the emergency response center added.

Two residents were injured in the drone attack in the city. Both men were outside when the fragments of the drone fell. They were hospitalized.

In Anapa, fragments of drones damaged outbuildings. They fell on private property in the village of Veselaya Gora. There were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene, the emergency response center added.

The previous evening, Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko announced that a drone attack had been repelled. Walking along the city's waterfront was prohibited. All services were on high alert, he added.

In early April, Ukrainian armed forces used drones to attack facilities of the international oil transportation company Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Novorossiysk, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Civilian infrastructure in Novorossiysk was damaged, including private and residential buildings. Civilians, including children, were injured.