The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denies that Ukrainian forces attacked a dormitory in Starobilsk near Luhansk.

In a published statement, the press service confirmed the strike in the Starobilsk area, but named one of the headquarters of the Russian "Rubicon" unit as the target.

On the night of May 22, Ukrainian drones attacked a college and dormitory building in Starobilsk, LPR. The dormitory building, which accommodated 86 children, partially collapsed.

The Kremlin called the attack "monstrous". Meanwhile, human rights activists have called on the UN to recognize the attack on the dormitory as a war crime and for the Investigative Committee to open a case of terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that six people did not survive the attack, and another 39 were injured to varying degrees. Fifteen people are still missing.

The head of state instructed the Ministry of Defense to prepare proposals for responding to the attack by Ukrainian troops.