Abbas Araghchi announces progress in talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced progress in the latest round of talks with the United States.

He mentioned this during a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry press service reported.

“During the conversation, the Iranian minister informed Hussein about the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations, noting the progress achieved in the last round, in particular regarding the new negotiating document“, the publication stated.

Tasnim, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, also reported that progress had been made on a number of contentious issues between Iran and the US, but an agreement would not be reached without resolving all differences between the parties. According to the agency's source, “negotiations and consultations on controversial issues are still ongoing“ with Pakistan acting as a mediator.

Delegations of negotiators from Pakistan and Qatar arrived in Tehran on May 22 to step up efforts to resolve the conflict between Iran and the United States, The New York Times reports. The newspaper notes that “mediators have stepped up their efforts to avoid a breakdown in the truce between Washington and Tehran“.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing American officials, US President Donald Trump has decided to postpone new strikes against Iran in order to give diplomacy a chance. On Friday, according to the newspaper, he met with senior national security officials to discuss the next steps regarding Tehran.

According to Iran International, a new round of talks between Iran and the United States will be held in Islamabad at the end of May. Sources said the meeting would take place after the end of the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.

Earlier, on May 19, US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the United States and Iran had made significant progress in negotiations and that neither side wanted a resumption of the military campaign.