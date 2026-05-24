23 arrested at anti-government protest in Belgrade

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that at the anti-government protest, which took place last night on "Slavia" Square 23 people were detained in Belgrade, the TANJUG news agency reported.
The anti-government protest of thousands of people was the first of the year organized by students who demanded the setting of a date for early elections in Serbia.
The demonstration is part of the students' ongoing struggle against the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, which began after a tragic incident in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad.
The tragedy caused social discontent in the country, and then-Prime Minister Miloš Vucić resigned after supporters of the ruling party chased a 24-year-old student with batons and broke her cheekbone during a protest in Novi Sad.