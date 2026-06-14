According to publications, American experts have broken through the device's protection. A signal for access came when Petrov's profile appeared on Viber in April 2026.

According to a publication by “Weekend“, specialists from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation have managed to unlock the phone of the ostentatiously murdered Alexey Petrov. If the claim is confirmed, this could turn out to be the most important technical clue in the investigation.

The 61-year-old former adviser to the National Security Agency was shot dead on August 16, 2023 in Sofia. The investigation has been ongoing for three years. So far, there has been no officially announced breakthrough that would point to the perpetrator.

What the investigation expects from the device

According to data from the publication, the National Investigation Agency is counting on the device to yield thousands of chats, compromising materials and recordings. The expectation is that they can outline contacts, motives and possible connections surrounding the preparation of the murder.

Such a data set would provide new directions for investigations. It could include communication via applications, archives, media files and metadata. They often show when and from where messages were sent.

Why Bulgarian forensics have been delayed

At the end of 2023, city prosecutor Iliyana Kirilova publicly stated that there were serious difficulties with the forensic examination of the mobile device. This necessitated seeking external technical assistance.

According to the text, Bulgarian forensic experts were unable to overcome the device's protection. This leads to a version with the intervention of American services. The material also mentions a “US connection“ around the case. At this stage, this remains a claim from media publications.

The Viber signal and the parallel case for 2 million leva

A new element in the story is the signal from April 2026. Then, Alexey Petrov's profile surprisingly appeared as a new user on Viber. This is indicated as an indicator that the phone may have been activated.

In parallel, Judge Bilyana Magdalincheva has appointed a new forensic examination of documents. It is in a case for 2 million leva, filed during Petrov's lifetime against the prosecutor's office. The claim is for non-pecuniary damages after the collapse of the "Octopus" campaign.

After his death, the case is being handled by his heirs. According to publications, his interests are being defended by his wife Mariana Petrova and his daughter Dilyana. The lawyers have also presented documents, including a resume from the University of National and World Economy, in order to support a thesis about his public reputation as a lecturer and expert.

If the data from the phone is officially included as evidence, the pressure on the investigation will increase. Then it will become clear whether the digital trail can lead to specific names.