Preliminary US-Iran deal does not include nuclear program

The preliminary US-Iran deal does not cover Iran's nuclear program, Reuters reports, citing a senior Iranian source.

US President Donald Trump earlier said that the deal with Iran was largely finalized, with final aspects and details being discussed and expected to be announced soon.

“The source said that the Iranian nuclear issue was not part of the preliminary agreement with the United States“, reports Reuters.

According to the source, the nuclear program will be discussed during negotiations for the final agreement.

Iran has not agreed to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, reports the ag. Reuters, citing a senior Iranian source.

US President Donald Trump had earlier said the deal with Iran was largely finalised, with final aspects and details being discussed and expected to be announced soon.

“No agreement has been reached on removing Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium from the country,“ Reuters quoted the source as saying.

On 28 February, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on 8 April. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no reports of renewed hostilities, but the United States has begun a blockade of Iranian ports.