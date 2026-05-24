The bodies of children killed in the attack by Ukrainian armed forces on the Starobilsk college are being transported to the municipalities where they were registered. Alexei Samoilov, head of the LPR presidential administration, told TASS.

“We have organized the delivery [of the bodies of the deceased children] to the municipalities where the children were registered and enrolled. We will organize everything related to the funeral; the families and parents of the children will not face any difficulties,“ he said.

Samoilov added that the LPR authorities will cover all funeral costs.

On the night of May 22, Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to attack the academic building and dormitory of the Starobilsk Vocational College of the Luhansk Pedagogical University in the LPR. There were 86 children aged 14 to 18 there at the time of the strike. Twenty-one were killed. According to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, more than 60 children were injured.