Araghchi: Our victory over the US makes the moment most suitable for an agreement with Washington

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic has defeated the United States on the battlefield, which makes now the most appropriate time for Tehran to end the war with a military advantage.

„Washington has faced stubborn and courageous resistance from our armed forces and people. The best time to end a war is when we have the advantage; "We have indeed achieved victory on the battlefield," Araghchi was quoted as saying by Iranian state television.

The politician added that diplomacy is closely linked to military success, which makes Tehran expect better conditions when making peace with the Americans.

Araghchi had earlier said that Iran and the United States were closer than ever to signing a memorandum that would end the conflict.

The diplomat suggested that the memorandum to resolve the conflict with the United States be signed digitally in the coming days.

“As soon as the final stages of the negotiations are completed, the agreement will be signed and announced. The first stage will be signed remotely, digitally. "This could happen in the next few days," he said on state television.

Iran and Oman will soon issue a joint statement on the future management of the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said.

“We have held very good consultations with Oman on this issue and have achieved good results. We will soon have a joint statement and a special program with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz,“ he said on state television.

Araghchi stressed that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will never return to the pre-war era. “For many years, this waterway was open to all vessels. Iran and Oman guaranteed its security and provided services. Until now, all services were free. "But in the future, the management of the Strait of Hormuz will not be the same as before," the Iranian foreign minister noted.

Violating the provisions of the initial memorandum of understanding with the United States will lead to the failure of the final agreement, which includes the nuclear issue, the Iranian foreign minister said.

“If what is stated in the memorandum of understanding is not implemented, the negotiations on the final agreement will not take place,“ he stressed. Araghchi confirmed that the negotiations with the US will be divided into two stages and that issues related to the Iranian nuclear program and the easing of sanctions will be discussed only in the second stage, which is planned for 60 days after the signing of the memorandum.

Israel is making every effort to thwart the signing of the memorandum to settle the conflict between Iran and the US, the Iranian politician believes.

“This agreement has enemies, and the Zionist regime is at the head of them. I will reveal details of the Zionist regime's attempts to thwart the agreement later. If we start delving into details now, it will lead to tension and jeopardize the signing of the agreement,“ he said.