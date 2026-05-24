Trump will not agree to a deal with Iran without resolving the issue of enriched uranium

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump stressed that Washington will not agree to a final agreement with Iran unless it includes the removal of enriched uranium from the Islamic Republic. This was reported on X by CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs.

„Trump and Netanyahu discussed the negotiations with Iran. Trump said that he insists on dismantling Iran's nuclear program and the removal of enriched uranium from its territory and that he will not sign a final agreement without these conditions being met,“ she specified. “The prime minister said Israel will maintain freedom of action against any threat, including Lebanon, regardless of whether the draft agreement is signed,“ Jacobs added.

On May 23, the US leader said that the draft of a future agreement with Iran was generally agreed upon. He reported that he had held a phone call with the leaders of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey and discussed with them a draft memorandum of understanding as part of a peace agreement with Iran.

Earlier, in an interview with Axios, Trump said that the chances of a deal with Iran or the resumption of hostilities were 50/50. He added that he intended to hold a meeting with his negotiating team on May 23 and make a decision on the possible resumption of hostilities with Iran on May 24.