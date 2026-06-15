EU expands cybersecurity support for Ukraine in case of large-scale attacks

The European Commission announced that Ukraine now has the opportunity to request urgent support from the European Union in case of large-scale cyberattacks. The decision was taken by the EU Council and aims to strengthen cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, BTA reports.

According to the announcement, Kiev will be able to count on assistance from the EU Agency for Cybersecurity, as the measure is part of the broader framework for digital cooperation between the European Union and its partners.

The European Commission states that the aim is to ensure a rapid response and coordinated response to growing and changing cyber threats, through the sharing of experience and expert assistance.

It is noted that a similar opportunity for assistance has already been provided to Moldova by a decision adopted two years ago, within the framework of the same European cyber resilience policy.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Moldova are starting the actual negotiations on their accession to the European Union. EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos said she expected the process to cover all negotiation chapters within the coming months.

Brussels emphasizes that enhanced cooperation in the field of cybersecurity is part of the candidate countries' preparation for closer integration into European structures.