Russian army claims to be advancing in Donbas. Ukraine has hit two bridges between Crimea and Kherson region

Russia has reported another captured village in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, BTA reported.

The Russian armed forces have "liberated" Artyom (the old name of the settlement, renamed in 2016 by the Ukrainian authorities to Dolgaya Balka - ed.), the Russian Defense Ministry announced today, quoted by TASS.

This information has not been independently verified. There has been no reaction from the Ukrainian side so far.

Dolgaya Balka is located in the Konstantinovsky district, a little more than 10 kilometers southwest of Konstantinovka

The Russian Defense Ministry announced today that over 100 buildings have been captured in this city, which is currently the subject of fierce fighting.

According to geolocation footage from yesterday, published on the website of the American think tank Institute for the Study of War, the Russian army is advancing on Konstantinovka from both the east and the west. It already has positions in the southern, eastern and western parts of the city, but Ukrainian units in the center have a supply route from the north.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported the capture of 35 buildings in Liman, a city in the northern part of Donetsk region, which is also being fought over.

Russia controls over 80% of this eastern Ukrainian region, which it has declared annexed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), meanwhile, said this morning, quoted by Ukrinform, that a total of 213 battles took place yesterday.

The largest number of clashes occurred in the Pokrovskoye direction, Donetsk region, as well as in the area of the city of Gulyaipole, in the neighboring Zaporizhia region, according to the statement posted on Facebook.

The AFU announced earlier today that they had hit two bridges between the Crimean peninsula and the Russian-occupied part of Kherson region - the Chongarsky and the one between Genichesk and Arabatskaya Kosa. Traffic on these road facilities was suspended, the statement said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces later said that traffic on the Dzhankoy checkpoint between northern Crimea and southern Kherson region had been restored using pontoons.

These claims have also not been independently verified.