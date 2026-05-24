Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that during a phone call with US President Donald Trump he “agreed” that the final agreement with Iran must include dismantling uranium enrichment facilities and removing enriched nuclear material.

“President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear threat. This means dismantling Iran's uranium enrichment facilities and removing enriched nuclear material from its territory," Netanyahu wrote in X, noting that he spoke with the American leader by phone overnight.

Representatives of Oman and Iran held talks during which they discussed the principles for ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported in a statement by the Omani Foreign Ministry.

“Following the meeting between Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, an expanded meeting of the Omani and Iranian delegations was held to discuss a set of principles governing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law,“ the statement said.

The parties exchanged views on the need to ensure the security of shipping, trade and supply chains.

It is noted that al-Busaidi previously received Garibabadi, who delivered an oral message from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The message refers to the “ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan“ and “the desire of both sides to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in a safe and sustainable manner“.

The Washington administration expects the Iranian side to approve the peace agreement within a few days.

This was reported by Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the American portal Axios and the Israeli television channel 12.

As reported in X, a source in the US administration specified that “the agreement with Iran will not be signed today“. According to the journalist, the parties have not yet reached an agreement on “several details“. “Negotiations are still ongoing on some elements of the deal”, he added.

According to Ravid, the US side expects that “it will take several days to obtain all the approvals“ for the deal from the Iranian authorities. “As we understand, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has approved the general outlines of the deal, but whether this will become a final agreement remains an open question”, a source in the US administration noted.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the draft of the future agreement with Iran has been generally agreed.

He said he had held a telephone conversation with the leaders of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey and discussed with them a draft memorandum of understanding as part of the peace agreement with Iran.

Israeli forces killed a sniper from the Hamas Zeitoun battalion in Gaza who participated in the attack on Israeli territory on October 7, 2023.

This was announced by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman.

„The Israel Defense Forces killed the sniper from the Hamas Zeitoun battalion, Hisham Mahmoud Bassal, a member of the Luay Brigade in Gaza City. The terrorist posed an immediate threat to the Israel Defense Forces and was killed in a precision strike," the statement said.

“Intelligence analysis indicates that Bassal participated in the attack on the Zikim base during the October 7 massacre,“ the press service noted.