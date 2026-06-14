Trump threatened his enemies with the secret discombobulator PHOTO

US President Donald Trump announced on his social media account Truth Social that he would use a secret “discobombulator“ against his opponents.

“You will be discombobulated“, reads the image published by Trump.

The image shows the American leader standing on an aircraft carrier, examining ships and fighter jets under the American flag through binoculars. However, the president did not specify to whom exactly his message was addressed.

Снимка: Truth Social

In early June, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that for any country in the Western Hemisphere, the United States can be either its greatest friend or its most terrible enemy.

"Discombobulator" is the unofficial name of the secret American weapon announced by US President Donald Trump in January 2026. According to his official statements in an interview with the New York Post, the technology played a key role in completely blocking the defenses of Caracas during the US military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026.

The name of the device comes from the English word discombobulate, which means “to confuse“, “to upset“ or “to throw off balance“. Although Trump stated “I am not authorized to talk about this”, he did share a few key details about its operation. The weapon literally causes enemy equipment “to stop working“. During the operation, Venezuela's radar and anti-missile systems were simultaneously shut down without explanation.

Witnesses in Maduro's entourage reported that the guards experienced sudden dizziness, disorientation, nausea, and even nosebleeds, which paralyzed their resistance without a shot being fired.

Military analysts and media outlets such as CNN and Al Jazeera suggest that the code name is a combination of several existing high-tech developments - a directed energy pulse system that burns through semiconductors in electronics and disables missiles and radars, and a non-lethal thermal weapon (ADS). Known as the Active Denial System, it uses millimeter waves to intensely heat the skin, causing shock and severe disorientation in people.

Pentagon officials have hinted that Trump may have combined several different military capabilities under one common, strong-sounding and metaphorical name.