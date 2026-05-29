Vance on Iran ceasefire violations: Sometimes people make mistakes. If they open fire on us, we respond

Washington believes that the ceasefire between the US and Iran is currently being respected, despite isolated incidents, confirmed US Vice President J. D. Vance.

“As you know, these ceasefires never go smoothly. Sometimes people at lower levels do not communicate with people at higher levels. Sometimes people make mistakes“, he noted to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington. commenting on reports of interception of Iranian missiles.

“The president has made it clear that if we are opened fire on us, we will respond“, added Vance. "But if you compare the current state of the conflict to what it was five or six weeks ago, I think the ceasefire that the president established is being fully respected," he stressed.

Vance said the United States and Iran had not yet reached a peace agreement, but they were very close.

"We're not there yet, but we're very close. We're going to continue to work towards it," he told reporters.

The two sides have yet to resolve "a number of issues" related to the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

"I think it's hard to say exactly when or if Trump will sign a memorandum of understanding. We're discussing a number of things about the wording," Vance said.

"There are a number of nuclear issues - the stockpile of highly enriched uranium and enrichment. So we are discussing these issues with them“, the US vice president added, referring to the consultations with Iran.

Vance expressed confidence that “the Iranians want to make a deal“. “We believe that, at least for now, they are negotiating in good faith“, he added.

Earlier, Axios, citing sources, reported that US and Iranian negotiators had agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding that provides for a 60-day ceasefire and the start of consultations on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

According to the media outlet, the document awaits final approval from US President Donald Trump.

Later, however, the Iranian Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to the negotiating team, reported that the text of the memorandum has not yet been agreed upon or approved.