Zelensky awaits response from Trump on critical shortage of US air defense systems in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet received a response to his letter to US President Donald Trump and the US Congress regarding the shortage of air defense systems in Ukraine, NBC News reported.

According to the media outlet, no comments have yet been received from the US on the letter. Zelensky, in turn, said that the letter was delivered to the offices in Washington on Tuesday.

Last Monday, Zelensky, at a meeting with members of the Verkhovna Rada from the ruling Servant of the People party, said that the US is selling missiles “in quite limited quantities“ and therefore he will try to work “more persistently“ in this area.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Zelensky had sent an urgent letter to US President Donald Trump and the US Congress outlining the critical shortage of air defense systems.

In the letter, Zelensky lamented how “painful” it was to see Patriot batteries without missiles.