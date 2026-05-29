Trump: Iranians are very skilled at negotiating, but we hold all the cards

US President Donald Trump called the Iranians good negotiators in an interview with Fox News.

“I negotiate, they negotiate. They are very good negotiators, they are very skilled“, he said, claiming that “the US holds all the cards“ and that Washington has “won a military victory“ in the conflict with the Islamic Republic.

The US leader added that if a potential “deal doesn't work out“ for the US, the US military could resume military action against Iran.

During a May 28 phone call with Trump, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed the need for a diplomatic resolution to the Gulf crisis.

According to a statement from the Arab leader's office, the two sides discussed recent developments in the Middle East, as well as regional and international efforts to de-escalate the situation.

In his conversation with Trump, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed “the need to prioritize political and diplomatic solutions, as well as dialogue between all parties, to strengthen regional security“.

The US leader, for his part, praised Doha's role in supporting Pakistan's mediation efforts and establishing channels of communication between the negotiating parties.