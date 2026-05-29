Three tankers flying the flags of Sierra Leone and Palau were attacked by drones off Turkey's northern coast, Reuters reported, citing Turkish shipping agency Tribeca.

According to the agency, the attack on the Palau-flagged James II took place while it was approximately 80 kilometers north of the Turkeli district in Turkey's Sinop province.

The tankers Altura and Velora, flying the flags of Sierra Leone, were attacked in a neighboring area during a transshipment operation.

Rescue boats were sent to the scene of the incident. The crew members of all vessels are safe.

The Turkish Ministry of Transport has not yet commented on the incident, the agency noted.

In March, the Turkish tanker “Altura“ under the flag of Sierra Leone, carrying 140,000 tons of oil, was attacked in the Black Sea, 24 kilometers from the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait.