Beirut: Israel Kills 55, Wounds 187 in Last 24 Hours in South and East Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes and artillery continue to pound southern and eastern Lebanon, killing 55 people and wounding 187 in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry in Beirut said.

“The total number of civilians killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 3,324, with 10,027 injured,“ the ministry said in a report published in X.

It noted that an Israeli drone struck Beirut's southern suburb of Shueifat for the first time since May 6, killing one woman and two children.

The villages of Aita el-Jebel, Barashit, Deir Ames, Deir Qanun, Dibin, Kfar Dunin, Teir Diba and Yater were subjected to heavy bombardment in the afternoon of Thursday, May 28. Residents were warned by Israeli commanders of impending airstrikes, but not all fled their homes. In some places, rescuers pulled the dead and injured from the rubble of collapsed buildings; their numbers are being ascertained.

In Nabatiya, local civil defense officials evacuated 133 families from the town, transporting them to the north of the country.