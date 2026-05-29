Ukrainian Armed Forces launch massive drone attack on Volgograd region

Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAV) launched a massive drone attack on targets in Russia's Volgograd region last night. The massive attack triggered air defense systems across the region.

Regional Governor Andrey Bocharov officially confirmed that a multi-story residential building was hit. Local sources reported broken windows and damage to the facade.

A drone or debris was recorded falling on the territory of a kindergarten in the city of Volzhsky. According to initial data, falling debris from downed aircraft caused a fire at a military facility.

Media publications in UNN and ZN.ua noted that explosions were also heard near key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex and the local oil refinery (NPZ).

The governor reported that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of the strikes on civilian objects. The situation is still being clarified by emergency services.

The Russian Ministry of Defense and local authorities report active work by air defense forces, which have destroyed numerous aircraft-type drones over the territory of the region.

The attack is part of a wider wave of Ukrainian drone strikes in recent days, also affecting Crimea and border Russian regions.