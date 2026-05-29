Three dead, five injured in Dallas apartment building explosion, search for more victims in rubble VIDEO

At least three people, including a child, were killed in a powerful explosion at a Dallas apartment building, and at least five others were injured, the Associated Press reported, citing city fire officials.

CBS News reports that two women and a child were killed.

The explosion occurred in the Oak Cliff neighborhood, near downtown Dallas. According to the Dallas Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a possible gas leak when the explosion occurred in a two-story apartment building. A massive fire then engulfed the building.

“We were already on our way, but the explosion got ahead of us“, said Deputy Fire Chief Mark Berry. He later announced that the operation had moved from the rescue phase to the recovery phase.

CBS News reports that the explosion partially collapsed the two-story building, causing a fire.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang before the explosion, which shook nearby buildings. Thick black smoke then rose into the sky. Authorities have set up a center to help residents and relatives of the victims.

Search operations are continuing at the scene. Rescuers are clearing the rubble of the burned-out building, which is now a charred shell. Authorities have not yet said how many people may be missing.

Gas company Atmos Energy said preliminary information suggests a construction crew unrelated to the company damaged a gas pipeline near the site. Gas supplies to the area have been cut off and an investigation is underway.