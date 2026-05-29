The future of the peace agreement with the US depends on an influential Iranian general

Even if Iranian representatives participating in the negotiations with the US are willing to make certain concessions, it remains unclear whether leading figures in the Iranian government, including Mojtaba Khamenei and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Ahmad Vahidi, would approve of such an approach, News.bg reports.

This is stated in the daily analysis of the Institute for the Study of War, dedicated to the situation in the Persian Gulf.

According to publications in Western media on May 28, representatives of the US and Iran have agreed on a 60-day memorandum of understanding. However, the document has not yet received formal approval from President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The content of the alleged agreement remains unclear, and the leaked information is contradictory and incomplete.

Recent public statements by Mojtaba Khamenei show that he is not willing to give up Iranian claims to control the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route for global oil trade.

Media outlets close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have also insisted that Iran must receive economic relief, including access to some of its frozen assets, before discussing its nuclear program.

According to the analysis, Major General Ahmad Vahidi and his associates currently exert significant influence over the decision-making process in Tehran.

American officials told Axios that during the During the 60-day negotiation period, Washington is ready to discuss possible sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets. However, this is at odds with Tehran's position, which insists that economic relief be provided immediately upon signing an agreement.

If Iranian negotiators have indeed accepted such a postponement, this may indicate discrepancies between their position and the views of Khamenei and Vahidi.

Opposition media, citing sources close to the talks, claim that there are doubts about the coordination between the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the negotiating team and Mojtaba Khamenei. This further strengthens the assumptions that the possible memorandum may not reflect the positions of the most influential figures in Tehran.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps continues its actions to consolidate Iranian influence in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the analysis, the latest strikes by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) are part of an effort to thwart Iran's attempt to establish de facto control over the strategic sea corridor.

On May 28, Iranian state media reported that the country's navy had issued a "stern warning" to four ships that attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian permission.

On the same day, CENTCOM announced that US forces had intercepted five Iranian drones intended for one-way attacks that Washington said posed a threat to the US military and commercial shipping in the area.